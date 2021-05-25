Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 255,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

