NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NOV opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in NOV by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 203,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in NOV by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

