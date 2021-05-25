Northstar Group Inc. Takes $652,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,654. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

