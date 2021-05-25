Northstar Group Inc. Sells 5,873 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 7,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,123. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

