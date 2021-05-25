Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 293,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,668,073. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,871,231. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

