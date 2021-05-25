Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,330. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

