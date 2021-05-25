Northstar Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $163.76. 36,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,961. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

