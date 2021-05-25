Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,359. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

