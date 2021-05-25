Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $17.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 88,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $868.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

