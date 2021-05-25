Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a 52 week low of $174.59 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

