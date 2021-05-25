Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $223.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

