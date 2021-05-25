Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

NDSN stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $174.59 and a twelve month high of $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

