Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,116,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $47,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

