Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 392,646 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,646 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

