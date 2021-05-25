Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $83.02 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,786,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.09% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,847,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $21,647,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

