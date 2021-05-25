Ninety One UK Ltd Has $79.62 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 64.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $79,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $718,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.85. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

