Ninety One UK Ltd Has $64 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.13% of KLA worth $64,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $317.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

