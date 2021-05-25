Ninety One UK Ltd Has $53.47 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 156.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.00% of NOV worth $53,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.