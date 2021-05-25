Ninety One UK Ltd Has $108.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $108,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.68 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.