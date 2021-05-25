Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 6,017 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a 200 day moving average of $359.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

