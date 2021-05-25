Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 538,126 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,595.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $98,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $166.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

