Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,843,200 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 370.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843,200 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Trip.com Group worth $92,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

TCOM stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.