Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,595,938 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595,938 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.10% of B2Gold worth $49,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

