Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 6,876 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $36,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

AMED opened at $258.90 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.