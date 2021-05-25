Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,334 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD stock opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

