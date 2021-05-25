Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,018,000 after purchasing an additional 527,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,083,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 98,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

