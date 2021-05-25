Ninety One North America Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

MMC opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

