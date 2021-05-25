Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 24% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $47.70 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,000.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.78 or 0.06585834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.01849797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00461690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00199206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.81 or 0.00626495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00443559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00360662 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,467,691,668 coins and its circulating supply is 7,806,191,668 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

