Niftyx Protocol Price Down 32.6% This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $527,104.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00934494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.99 or 0.09796250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

