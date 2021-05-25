Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

