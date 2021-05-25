Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nidec has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.