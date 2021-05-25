Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 32,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.1% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 317,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 153,926 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 253.4% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.