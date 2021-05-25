NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGM. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

