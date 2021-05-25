NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 12,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

