Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 4.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

