New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 229,456 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

