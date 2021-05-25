New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report $308.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.57 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

