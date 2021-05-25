New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
