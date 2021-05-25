Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.02.
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.