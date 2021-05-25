NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at UBS Group

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $133.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NTES opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

