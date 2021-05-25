Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $374.75 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $374.75 million and approximately $31.22 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.00 or 0.06784487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $699.44 or 0.01848595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00460508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00207198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.00635129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00457723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00378121 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,221,557,123 coins and its circulating supply is 26,436,772,800 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

