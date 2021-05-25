Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

DV stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

