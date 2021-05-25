NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for approximately 4.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of NCR worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,824 shares of company stock worth $5,372,069. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

