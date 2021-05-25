Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,251,370 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The company has a market cap of £10.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

