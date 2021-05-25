Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives $40.75 Average PT from Analysts

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,103,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navistar International by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navistar International stock remained flat at $$44.26 on Tuesday. 357,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,580. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.