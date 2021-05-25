Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,784 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NYSE:NMM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,266. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.