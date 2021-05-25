Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Downgraded by TheStreet

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NNA opened at $3.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

