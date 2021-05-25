Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.58. Navigator shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of -551.50 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.