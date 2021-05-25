Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,665,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 5.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. 52,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

