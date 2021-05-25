Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 123,661 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,472 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

